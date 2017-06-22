Traffic light coming to La Grange intersection prone to frequent - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Traffic light coming to La Grange intersection prone to frequent wrecks

Posted: Updated:

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) – After years of back-and-forth and debate, a busy intersection in La Grange is getting a traffic light.

In January of 2016, 61-year-old Jann E. Hall of La Grange was killed when she was hit by a tree trimming truck while she was walking across the intersection at KY 53 and KY 146.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, that intersection had a total of 23 wrecks from 2013 to 2016.

“I feel like we need a light here,” said Oldham County Judge Executive David Voegele.  “We have a dangerous situation with people trying to walk across the street.”

According to KYTC, average daily traffic on KY 53 between I-71 and KY 146 was 18,703 in 2016. The average daily traffic on KY 146 between KY 2854 (Dawkins Road) and KY 53 was 8,291 in 2016.

“There have been other people that have had close calls,” Voegele said. “We have a lot of traffic coming through this intersection every day.”

There was just one problem when it came to getting a traffic light: The railroad crossing a block away.

“There have always been concerns about a light here and traffic and the railroad crossing on 53,” Voegele said. “How would that work? The transportation cabinet has overcome some of the fear of people stopping on the track.”

Voegele also said the plan calls for the city and county to pitch in to “beautify” the poles and light so that they fit in a little more with the historic downtown.

The hope is to have the new light installed in the next 60 days. 

Related Stories:

Woman killed after being hit by tree trimming truck in La Grange

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.