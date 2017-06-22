Traffic light coming to La Grange intersection prone to frequent wrecks

How much more the average customer will pay each month.

How much more the average customer will pay each month.

Six protesters called for the hog wrestling competition to be removed from the line up of the Harrison County Fair.

Six protesters called for the hog wrestling competition to be removed from the line up of the Harrison County Fair.

Protesters call hog wrestling competition 'animal cruelty,' while fair says no animals are harmed

Protesters call hog wrestling competition 'animal cruelty,' while fair says no animals are harmed

Police say it started when he asked the college-age woman if she had any money.

Police say it started when he asked the college-age woman if she had any money.

Louisville man accused of sexually assaulting and robbing woman near University of Louisville

Louisville man accused of sexually assaulting and robbing woman near University of Louisville

Police say it happened at the victim's apartment in early June.

Police say it happened at the victim's apartment in early June.

The amount of time each could have trimmed from their time behind bars.

The amount of time each could have trimmed from their time behind bars.

Four years after it first showed up in an online auction and subsequently was reported stolen, a Final Four ring given to Louisville player Chane Behanan after the Cardinals' 2012 Final Four run is again up for bid.

Four years after it first showed up in an online auction and subsequently was reported stolen, a Final Four ring given to Louisville player Chane Behanan after the Cardinals' 2012 Final Four run is again up for bid.

CRAWFORD | Behanan's 2012 Final Four ring again up for auction

CRAWFORD | Behanan's 2012 Final Four ring again up for auction

A man accused of shooting an LMPD officer in the foot in the Buechel neighborhood Wednesday night is now in custody.

A man accused of shooting an LMPD officer in the foot in the Buechel neighborhood Wednesday night is now in custody.

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) – After years of back-and-forth and debate, a busy intersection in La Grange is getting a traffic light.

In January of 2016, 61-year-old Jann E. Hall of La Grange was killed when she was hit by a tree trimming truck while she was walking across the intersection at KY 53 and KY 146.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, that intersection had a total of 23 wrecks from 2013 to 2016.

“I feel like we need a light here,” said Oldham County Judge Executive David Voegele. “We have a dangerous situation with people trying to walk across the street.”

According to KYTC, average daily traffic on KY 53 between I-71 and KY 146 was 18,703 in 2016. The average daily traffic on KY 146 between KY 2854 (Dawkins Road) and KY 53 was 8,291 in 2016.

“There have been other people that have had close calls,” Voegele said. “We have a lot of traffic coming through this intersection every day.”

There was just one problem when it came to getting a traffic light: The railroad crossing a block away.

“There have always been concerns about a light here and traffic and the railroad crossing on 53,” Voegele said. “How would that work? The transportation cabinet has overcome some of the fear of people stopping on the track.”

Voegele also said the plan calls for the city and county to pitch in to “beautify” the poles and light so that they fit in a little more with the historic downtown.

The hope is to have the new light installed in the next 60 days.

Related Stories:

Woman killed after being hit by tree trimming truck in La Grange

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.