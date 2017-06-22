Tensions run high as sexual harassment allegations arise at Majority Caucus meeting

How much more the average customer will pay each month.

How much more the average customer will pay each month.

Six protesters called for the hog wrestling competition to be removed from the line up of the Harrison County Fair.

Six protesters called for the hog wrestling competition to be removed from the line up of the Harrison County Fair.

Protesters call hog wrestling competition 'animal cruelty,' while fair says no animals are harmed

Protesters call hog wrestling competition 'animal cruelty,' while fair says no animals are harmed

Police say it started when he asked the college-age woman if she had any money.

Police say it started when he asked the college-age woman if she had any money.

Louisville man accused of sexually assaulting and robbing woman near University of Louisville

Louisville man accused of sexually assaulting and robbing woman near University of Louisville

Police say it happened at the victim's apartment in early June.

Police say it happened at the victim's apartment in early June.

The amount of time each could have trimmed from their time behind bars.

The amount of time each could have trimmed from their time behind bars.

Four years after it first showed up in an online auction and subsequently was reported stolen, a Final Four ring given to Louisville player Chane Behanan after the Cardinals' 2012 Final Four run is again up for bid.

Four years after it first showed up in an online auction and subsequently was reported stolen, a Final Four ring given to Louisville player Chane Behanan after the Cardinals' 2012 Final Four run is again up for bid.

CRAWFORD | Behanan's 2012 Final Four ring again up for auction

CRAWFORD | Behanan's 2012 Final Four ring again up for auction

A man accused of shooting an LMPD officer in the foot in the Buechel neighborhood Wednesday night is now in custody.

A man accused of shooting an LMPD officer in the foot in the Buechel neighborhood Wednesday night is now in custody.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro council member Jessica Green broke down Thursday in the Majority Caucus meeting when addressing the sexual harassment allegations she made against fellow councilman Dan Johnson.

Johnson sat three seats down from Green, and the tension was obvious.

"I thought that we were at a close," Green said. "And so now to know that the time and the clock continues to tick ... I am exhausted. And I'm sick of it. And I'm asking to be give a little bit of respect. Because I'm just sick of it."

Two weeks ago, Green said Johnson grabbed and squeezed her backside at a public event. Green immediately reported this to Metro Council president David Yates.

Johnson eventually issued an apology letter, saying he won't run for re-election and will get counseling. But then just this week, Green got a cease and desist letter from Johnson's attorney threatening legal action.

Much of the concern Thursday was over the wording of the caucus rules and what should happen next when it comes to possible disciplinary action against Johnson.

The caucus chair, Bill Hollander, said he had a conversation with Johnson Wednesday with his recommendation, though Hollander would not say what that was.

He Johnson has until July 5 to respond.

Then the recommendations and Johnson's response will be forwarded to the entire caucus, and it will take a two-third vote to approve any disciplinary action, which could include removal or expulsion.

Green said he's already had plenty of time.

"I will never in my life address him directly now that there a a threat of a lawsuit," she said. "I believe the accused has been given sufficient due process."

Green eventually got up and left the meeting, and through it all, Johnson never said a word.

The caucus agreed it was a serious matter and needs to be addressed swiftly. In the process of the meeting, it came to light that there is no real reporting policy for City Hall employees to document harassment accusations.

Yates said council woman Angela Leet was working on an ordinance for a policy, but that it isn't ready. Yates wants the policy in place quickly so that everyone is comfortable, but Green was opposed to it.

She said the council shouldn't rush it when they could present something more comprehensive.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.