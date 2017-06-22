Jeffersonville church offers fresh produce on income-based scale - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jeffersonville church offers fresh produce on income-based scale

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville church is offering up something in addition to religion.

Wesley United Methodist Church in the Claysburg Neighborhood opened its doors Thursday to the Fresh Stop Market. So instead of going to the local grocery store, neighbors went to the church and got produce right from the farm.

"This is coming straight out of the ground to the market," said Pauline Shanklin, a church member and Fresh Stop Market customer.

Most of the customers lived in the Claysburg neighborhood and don't have access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

"It's frustrating because everybody should be able to get to fresh fruits and vegetables," Shanklin said.

That's why Pastor Dr. Marion Miller worked with Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore to bring in Fresh Stop.

"In this particular community, families do not have access to the larger grocery stores like Walmart or something along those levels," Miller said. "And we now can bring fresh fruits and fresh vegetables right here to the community."

Fresh Stop Market essentially cuts out the middle man and delivers the produce directly to the church. It is also discounted for customers.

"It's an income-based sliding scale," said Karyn Moskowitz, Executive Director of New Roots, Inc. "So no one is turned away for lack of funds, and everyone gets the same food no matter what they pay."

The Fresh Stop Market is open to everyone and will be at Wesley United Church every Thursday.

