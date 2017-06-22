Rescue teams pull teenager's body from Radcliff pond after suspe - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Rescue teams pull teenager's body from Radcliff pond after suspected drowning



RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rescue teams pulled the body of a 17-year-old from a Radcliff pond Thursday night in an apparent drowning.

Three different emergency crews responded to the scene around 6 p.m. at Centennial Avenue and Blackjack Road, where witnesses said one of their friends went under water while swimming and didn't come back up.

Family members said the teen's name is Elijah Thornton.

The Hardin County Coroner arrived on scene just before 8:30 p.m.

