1 man shot and killed in Parkland neighborhood - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 man shot and killed in Parkland neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was shot and killed Thursday night in the Parkland neighborhood.

LMPD said it happened at 26th and Howard Streets near Garland Avenue just before 9 p.m.

A black man was found shot in an alley near that intersection. Someone who lives nearby said they heard 12 gunshots.

Police are actively looking for a suspect. If you have any information in this case, you're asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

