1 person shot and killed in Parkland neighborhood - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was shot and killed  Thursday night in the Parkland neighborhood.

MetroSafe said it happened at 26th and Howard Streets near Garland Avenue just before 9 p.m.

We have a crew on the scene, and this story will be updated.

