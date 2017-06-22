UPDATE | 58-year-old homeless man shot and killed in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was gunned down Thursday night in the Parkland neighborhood.

Police say they responded to a call of shots fired in the area of 26th and Howard around 9 p.m. A short time later they found Anthony McKeiver, 58, in an alley near that location. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:09 p.m.

Deputy Coroner Jack Arnold said McKeiver was homeless. Neighbors said he was often seen on the porch of a nearby vacant home.

Many witnesses described hearing the sound of rapid fire gunshots.

"I was in my room, and it was real clear, just very clear and I thought, wow, that's lot of gunshots," said Stacey Tutts.

Despite neighbors hearing the gunshots and potential witnesses nearby, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said there are no suspects at this time.

"Anytime you become sensitized to something so tragic, that is a tragic time," Mitchell said. "However I do challenge those same folks when they hear it, to give us a call. Because there are many times there's gunshots and we don't get the call. Maybe if we get the call, we can find some of those individuals who are doing this."

Police have not yet made an arrest, but say they are following up on leads. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD (574-5673). Callers can remain anonymous.

