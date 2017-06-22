1 month after his death, family of murdered 7-year-old boy plead - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 month after his death, family of murdered 7-year-old boy pleads for 'peace and justice'

Dequante Hobbs Dequante Hobbs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's now been one month since a 7-year-old Louisville boy was shot and killed by a stray bullet.

Family and friends gathered at Waterfront Park on Thursday night to lighting lanterns and released them into the sky in honor of Dequante Hobbs.

"It's rough, but we try to remember the happy," said Micheshia Norment, Dequante's mother. "It was never a dull moment with my son. He was always happy."

As the lanterns illuminated a dreary sky over the Great Lawn, the 7-year-old's family said Dequante is still lighting up their lives. 

"At a moment I would get down, but then I would think about him and be like, 'No, I have to be smiling and being happy for him, because that's all he was was happy,'" said Rashauna Ordway, Dequante's cousin.

Dequante was shot last month through his kitchen window while eating cake and playing on a tablet. 

Just as the weather couldn't stop them from celebrating Debutante's life, family said they will continue to be vocal and share his story until the boy's killed is found. 

"Every day is my son's day," Norment said. "So no matter about the rain, we're just going to keep his name alive and keep going ... pushing forward."

And they say they won't stop until the person who took this little boy's life is behind bars. 

"We hope the person that did this get's what he deserves," Norment said.

But they also need help from the community to solve this crime. 

"Say something. Just call anonymously," Ordway said. "We just want peace and justice. That's all we want."

If you have any information in this case, you're urged to call the anonymous police tip line at 574-LMPD.

