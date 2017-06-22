LMPD identifies officer shot while chasing suspect Wednesday nig - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD identifies officer shot while chasing suspect Wednesday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD has identified the officer shot in the foot Wednesday night after chasing a suspect.

Officer Brad Shouse responded to the scene of a suspicious person running in the 3200 block of Golden Turtle Circle. LMPD said when he arrived, Shouse saw a man who matched the description -- a black male in a black T-shirt and blue jeans with "short dreads" -- in the 3200 block of Kemmons Drive.

Shouse, along with Officer Donald Hillerich and Officer Alex Dugan pursued the suspect on foot. During the chase, LMPD said the suspect pulled a gun from his waistband and fired multiple shots at the officer, hitting Shouse in the foot.

He was transported to University Hospital for treatment.

Later in the night, the suspect was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant. LMPD said more charges are pending in the case.

