'Forbes' lists the richest person in each state - WDRB 41 Louisville News

'Forbes' lists the richest person in each state

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: 'Forbes' Courtesy: 'Forbes'
B. Wayne Hughes B. Wayne Hughes
Carl Cook Carl Cook

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the third year in a row, 'Forbes' released the list of the richest person in each state.

The list included 52 people, because Hawaii and Delaware had a tie. The 52 people built fortunes in 16 different industries.

The richest person on the list is Bill Gates. The Washington native is worth $88.9 billion.

B. Wayne Hughes is the richest person in Kentucky. He's worth an estimated $2.7 billion. Hughes is the founder of Public Storage, and lives in Lexington.

In Indiana, 'Forbes' found Carl Cook to be the wealthiest. He's worth an estimated $8 billion. Cook is the CEO of Cook Group, a medical device company. Cook resides in Bloomington.

Warren Buffet, $76.2 billion, and Mark Zuckerberg, $62.4 billion, are the second and third richest people in America.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.