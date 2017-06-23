CRAWFORD | Louisville CWS game scores ratings upset over NBA Draft in Louisville market

OMAHA, Neb. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville baseball team lost to TCU 4-3 Thursday night to end its College World Series run. But in another sense, the Cardinals pulled the biggest upset of the night.

Louisville is hoops happy. With the NBA Draft going on and five players with local ties selected in the first round, this year's draft figured to be a TV blockbuster for ESPN in the Louisville market, which includes Louisville and 38 surrounding counties in Kentucky and Southern Indiana and has become one of the top markets for the draft in recent years.

Louisville's CWS game aired head-to-head against the draft. Baseball on ESPN2. Basketball on ESPN.

And in this matchup, the Cardinals didn't fall short. U of L coach Dan McDonnell has worked in his time at the school not only to build a winning program, but to build a college baseball culture in the city.

This is perhaps sign of that mission accomplished: Louisville-TCU drew an 8.0 rating and 13 share. The NBA Draft drew a 5.6 rating and 9 share. Those numbers are subject to final adjustment. The baseball could slip a tenth of a point.

But it was a clear winner. Each ratings point represents roughly 6,800 households in the market. The share represents the percentage of televisions in use watching that particular program.

The only program in Louisville to produce a higher rating in prime time Thursday night was The Big Bang Theory on CBS (8.4/13) from 8 to 8:30 p.m. After that, baseball and the draft took center stage.

McDonnell, not knowing what the viewership numbers would look like back home, referenced them anyway after the loss.

"We had a great crowd here," McDonnell said. "I know we had a rival in the NBA Draft, and when you come from Louisville, Ky., that's not easy. But hopefully people back home and in the state of Kentucky watched it and enjoyed a great baseball game."

