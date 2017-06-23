City councilman in Ohio asks if it's possible to stop responding to overdoses

Thursday, June 22 2017 10:25 PM EDT2017-06-23 02:25:53 GMT
Jaire Alexander. Photo at left by Mike Dezarn. Others by Eric Crawford, WDRB.
Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson wasn't the only Louisville player to have a sensational sophomore season. Now cornerback Jaire Alexander says he thinks even better things are ahead for the Cardinals.
Picard says arresting people who overdose increases the burden on taxpayers and strains the court system. He suggests issuing a court summons to individuals who overdose and ordering them to do community service.
He also notes that people with cancer don’t get free chemotherapy from medics nor do people having heart attacks get a free heart bypass in an EMS run. Picard asked if there was a law that requires the city to respond to overdose calls.
City Manager Doug Adkins declined to comment on Picard’s suggestions until he gets an opinion from the city’s law department.
Adkins has said Middletown is on pace to spend $100,000 on the opioid-overdose antidote naloxone, while it budgeted $10,000 for the year.