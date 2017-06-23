California's AG bans state-funded travel to 4 states -- including Kentucky -- over laws he says are anti-LGBT

A 17-year-old is dead after police say he drowned in a pond in Radcliff Thursday evening.More >>
A 17-year-old is dead after police say he drowned in a pond in Radcliff Thursday evening.More >>
Police say he's sustained several facial fractures and is suffering from a brain bleed.More >>
Police say he's sustained several facial fractures and is suffering from a brain bleed.More >>
The University of Louisville baseball team lost its coach in the eighth inning, and the game 4-3 to TCU, to depart from this season's College World Series.More >>
The University of Louisville baseball team lost its coach in the eighth inning, and the game 4-3 to TCU, to depart from this season's College World Series.More >>
Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death Thursday night in an alley in the Parkland neighborhood.More >>
Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death Thursday night in an alley in the Parkland neighborhood.More >>
Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson wasn't the only Louisville player to have a sensational sophomore season. Now cornerback Jaire Alexander says he thinks even better things are ahead for the Cardinals.More >>
Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson wasn't the only Louisville player to have a sensational sophomore season. Now cornerback Jaire Alexander says he thinks even better things are ahead for the Cardinals.More >>
A prosecutor with the County Attorney's Office called them men "suspected serial rapists."More >>
A prosecutor with the County Attorney's Office called them men "suspected serial rapists."More >>
De'Aaron Fox should be the 21st Kentucky player coached by John Calipari taken in the first round of the NBA Draft -- and the number should swell to 22 (Malik Monk) and 23 (Bam Adebayo).More >>
De'Aaron Fox was the 21st Kentucky player coached by John Calipari taken in the first round of the NBA Draft -- and the number should swell to 22 (Malik Monk) and 23 (Bam Adebayo).More >>