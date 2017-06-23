California's AG bans state-funded travel to 4 states -- includin - WDRB 41 Louisville News

California's AG bans state-funded travel to 4 states -- including Kentucky -- over laws he says are anti-LGBT

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- California's attorney general is coming down hard on several states, including Kentucky.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra is blocking state-funded travel to Kentucky, Texas, Alabama, and South Dakota in response to what he considers anti-LGBT-rights laws enacted this year.

Becerra says he feels Kentucky's new law on religious or political expression in schools could allow LGBT discrimination. Proponents of the law say it protects their right not to participate in practices that violate their religion.

The attorney general says California taxpayers' money "will not be used to let people travel to states who chose to discriminate."

