Critics say Gov. Bevin's emergency regulations designed to shut down abortion clinics

A 17-year-old is dead after police say he drowned in a pond in Radcliff Thursday evening.More >>
Police say he's sustained several facial fractures and is suffering from a brain bleed.More >>
The University of Louisville baseball team lost its coach in the eighth inning, and the game 4-3 to TCU, to depart from this season's College World Series.More >>
A 21-year-old male driver, 19-year-old female passenger, and 25-year-old male passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. All three were from Louisville.More >>
California's attorney general is coming down hard on several states, including Kentucky.More >>
Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson wasn't the only Louisville player to have a sensational sophomore season. Now cornerback Jaire Alexander says he thinks even better things are ahead for the Cardinals.More >>
The University of Louisville baseball team lost to TCU 4-3 Thursday night to end its College World Series run. But in another sense, the Cardinals pulled the biggest upset of the night.More >>
