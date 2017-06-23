Critics say Gov. Bevin's emergency regulations designed to shut - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Critics say Gov. Bevin's emergency regulations designed to shut down abortion clinics



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Gov. Matt Bevin's administration has filed emergency regulations that some abortion providers say are designed to shut them down.

The Kentucky Health and Family Services cabinet filed the regulations June 15. They took effect immediately because they were filed as an emergency.

State law requires abortion clinics to have agreements with hospitals and ambulance services to transfer patients in case of a medical emergency. The new regulations say those agreements have to be a legal contract with a hospital within a 10-minute drive to the clinic.

The Bevin administration said the regulations are needed to minimize risks in an emergency. But an attorney for Kentucky's only abortion clinic said it is aimed at shutting it down.

Kentucky's last remaining clinic that performs abortions is the EMW Surgical Center on Market Street in downtown Louisville and has been the site of daily protests

In May, citing public safety concerns, Metro Council Democrats say they plan to push for a buffer zone between protesters and people entering an abortion clinic on Market Street.

