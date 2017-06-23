Authorities identify three Louisville residents killed in head-on crash in Ohio

Police say he's sustained several facial fractures and is suffering from a brain bleed.

Authorities have identified three Louisville residents who died in a head-on collision Friday with a tractor-trailer rig in Sandusky County, Ohio.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified three Louisville residents who died in a head-on collision Friday with a tractor-trailer rig in Sandusky County, Ohio.

The crash occurred about 7:45 a.m. on U.S. 6 when a driver attempted to pass traffic near County Road 32, according to the Fremont post of the Ohio Highway Patrol.

The three who died have been identified as 21-year-old Matthew Bramel, the driver, 19-year-old Shelby Johnson, a front-seat passenger, and 25-year-old Cody Nelson, the back seat passenger. All three of them were from Louisville. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

A fourth passenger, a 21-year-old woman from New Albany, Ind., was treated at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Her condition was not immediately released.

A truck driver from Elizabethtown, Kentucky, tried to avoid the crash and was not injured, troopers said.

Ohio State Police say speed played a role in the crash.

"Speed was a factor because he was going out to pass traffic on US 6," said Lt. Matthew Meredith of Ohio State Highway Patrol. "It's a two lane state route -- U.S. road -- very flat, level, not a lot of view obstruction. Why he thought he needed to go out and pass and left the center with a semi-truck coming the other direction…that's how speed is a factor. I'm going to guess he was over the speed limit, but we do not have an exact speed of it right now."

