Authorities identify suspect accused of shooting officer in the foot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- We're learning more about the man accused of firing at officers, shooting a Louisville Metro Police Department officer in the foot.

Dimitri Harris was arrested Thursday afternoon. Investigators say he led officers on a chase and shot at them late Wednesday night near Kemmons Drive.

Officer Brad Shouse was shot in the foot and is expected to be okay.

Police say Harris was trying to open doors and was acting suspicious before the chase and shooting.

His charges include wanton endangerment and tampering with evidence.

