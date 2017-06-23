Authorities identify suspect police accuse of shooting officer in the foot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- We're learning more about the man police accused of firing at officers, shooting a Louisville Metro Police Department officer in the foot.

Dimitri Harris was arrested Thursday afternoon. Investigators say he led officers on a chase and shot at them late Wednesday night near Kemmons Drive.

Officer Brad Shouse was shot in the foot and is expected to be okay.

Police say Harris was trying to open doors and was acting suspicious before the chase and shooting.

He was charged with wanton endangerment and tampering with evidence, in connection with a previous case -- not the shooting.

