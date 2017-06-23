Authorities identify suspect police accuse of shooting officer in the foot

LMPD said a shooting victim man found in the Chickasaw neighborhood Thursday night has died.More >>
LMPD said a shooting victim man found in the Chickasaw neighborhood Thursday night has died.More >>
Police say a phone call from an angry father started them on a search for 36-year-old Vien Lam.More >>
Police say a phone call from an angry father started them on a search for 36-year-old Vien Lam.More >>
When confronted, he allegedly said he had nothing else to give the child to drink after feeding him pizza.More >>
When confronted, he allegedly said he had nothing else to give the child to drink after feeding him pizza.More >>
Twenty people have been arrested. Do you know any of them? Here are their mugshots.More >>
Twenty people have been arrested. Do you know any of them? Here are their mugshots.More >>
Police said he had been warned to stop after a stray bullet entered someone's home.More >>
Police said he had been warned to stop after a stray bullet entered someone's home.More >>
A one-armed Maine man accused of startling neighbors by going for a stroll wearing a clown mask and brandishing a machete says it was supposed to be a prank.More >>
A one-armed Maine man accused of startling neighbors by going for a stroll wearing a clown mask and brandishing a machete says it was supposed to be a prank.More >>
Police say it happened Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Magazine Street in downtown Louisville.More >>
Police say it happened Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Magazine Street in downtown Louisville.More >>
Shively Police say a man suspected of driving under the influence went so far as to offer police officers money -- and threaten to kill them -- in an attempt to avoid arrest.More >>
Shively Police say a man suspected of driving under the influence went so far as to offer police officers money -- and threaten to kill them -- in an attempt to avoid arrest.More >>