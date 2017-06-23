IMAGES | Evander Holyfield surprises cancer patients at Norton C - WDRB 41 Louisville News

IMAGES | Evander Holyfield surprises cancer patients at Norton Children's Hospital

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cancer patients at Norton Children's Hospital got a special visit from boxing legend Evander Holyfield on Friday.

The hospital tweeted pictures of Holyfield posing with children at its Addison Jo Blair Care Center.

Holyfield spent the week in Louisville to promote his new boxing event, The Real Deal Championship Boxing series.

On Wednesday, he showed up at Fourth Street Live! where some of the boxers were sparring ahead of Saturday's event at the Yum! Center. On Friday he took time to speak with the crew of WDRB in the morning. Holyfield says he aspired to be a championship boxer because he grew up watching Muhammad Ali.

For more on Holyfield's visit, CLICK HERE!

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

