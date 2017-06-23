Jennifer Lawrence to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jennifer Lawrence to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  Actress Jennifer Lawrence is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 

The Oscar-winning Louisville native will dedicate her star next year.  The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced Lawrence is part of their 2018 class of motion picture honorees. Among others being honored in the same category are actress Kirsten Dunst, actors Jeff Goldblum and Mark Hamill and Minnie Mouse. 

Television honorees include Gillian Anderson from the "X-Files," Simon Cowell from "American Idol," Tarji P. Henson from "Empire," producer/writer Shonda Rhimes and Lynda Carter, who starred as TV's "Wonder Woman". 

The honorees were chosen from among hundreds of nominations for the Hollywood Walk of Fame.  About 30 stars receive the honor each year.  The Walk of  Fame is an internationally recognized tribute to stars of television, film, recording and theater. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.