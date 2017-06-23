Kentucky appeals court clears LMPD officer accused by judge of giving 'false' testimony

A 21-year-old male driver, 19-year-old female passenger, and 25-year-old male passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. All three were from Louisville.More >>
A 17-year-old is dead after police say he drowned in a pond in Radcliff Thursday evening.More >>
Police say he's sustained several facial fractures and is suffering from a brain bleed.More >>
The University of Louisville baseball team lost its coach in the eighth inning, and the game 4-3 to TCU, to depart from this season's College World Series.More >>
California's attorney general is coming down hard on several states, including Kentucky.More >>
Her attorney says she had enough money to make bond, and wouldn't be housed in the jail, but was strip searched anyway.More >>
The frustration over the cost of EMS runs and the use of naloxone.More >>
The Kentucky Court of Appeals ruled two Louisville judges "erred" in throwing out a DUI case based on alleged false testimony from Officer Jeff Eberenz.More >>
A grand jury Wednesday chose not to indict Louisville Metro Council President David Yates on a felony assault charge stemming from an incident at a University of Louisville football game in November.More >>
In the lawsuit, Harper claims he was demoted after he told Conrad that he had concerns about the chief’s leadership and also informed some Metro Council members about those issues.More >>
Another recruit told the NCAA it was "common knowledge" that the stripping and prostitution were occurring.More >>
Officer Ryan Scanlan shared several controversial posts on his personal Facebook page last year, including a meme that pictured a white police officer leaning against his cruiser that said: "If we really wanted you dead all we'd have to do is stop patrolling your neighborhoods. …. And wait."More >>
The suit claims laws prohibiting the trafficking and possession of marijuana are “unconstitutional” when applied to these citizens and “thousands of other medical cannabis users in Kentucky” who have a “legitimate and dire need for medical cannabis.”More >>
"This system does not work well," according to a study of the Jefferson District Court system by the National Center for State Courts. "Some judges are overburdened, others have more free time and may leave early."More >>
The author and publisher of Powell’s book and an attorney suing her on behalf of women named in the book have agreed that “documents, testimony” and other evidence produced by the school and its Athletic Association may include “confidential information."More >>
