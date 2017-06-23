LMPD searching for more possible victims of man arrested for ass - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD searching for more possible victims of man arrested for assaults near U of L

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police believe there are more people were victimized near the University of Louisville by a man they arrested this week. 

48-year-old Darryl Collier plead not guilty Friday to sexual assault and two robberies. Police say about 6:30 a.m. on June 14, Collier asked a college-aged woman for money on 4th Street near Industry Boulevard. He's then accused of sexually assaulting her and stealing her laptop. 

The next day, he allegedly grabbed a woman near M and Rodman Streets, took her cell phone and ID and threatened to kill her, if she called police.

LMPD believes Collier may have more victims.  Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
 
