Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton taking indefinite leave o - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton taking indefinite leave of absence

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton is taking an indefinite leave of absence for medical reasons, according River City FOP President Tracy Dotson and city spokesperson Chris Poynter. 

Poynter said Bolton is dealing with "severe knee problems," adding that it is a temporary leave.

Bolton has been embroiled in controversy for months as Louisville's jail battles overcrowding issues, rising drug arrests and numerous other problems.

Chief of Staff Dwayne Clark will be in charge of Metro Corrections while Bolton is on leave, according to Dotson.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.