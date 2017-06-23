Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton taking indefinite leave o - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton taking indefinite leave of absence due to chronic knee pain

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton is taking an indefinite leave of absence for medical reasons. 

In a news release Friday afternoon, Bolton said he is dealing with chronic knee problems.

"I have undergone multiple knee surgeries and bi-lateral full knee replacements," Bolton said. "These procedures, while improving my mobility, have begun to deteriorate and have become increasingly challenging."

Bolton, who has been director of the jail since 2008, said he looks forward to returning once he's medially cleared.

He has been embroiled in controversy for months as Louisville's jail battles overcrowding issues, rising drug arrests and numerous other problems. Back in May, 87 percent of FOP members who voted said they had no confidence in Bolton.

Also Friday afternoon, Bolton announced he's reopening the overflow jail above LMPD Headquarters, which housed hundreds of overflow inmates earlier this year.

"I will continue to exercise sound correctional judgement to operate this jail for the safety and security of the men and women of Metro Corrections and inmates committed to our custody," Bolton said. "I will continue to work with every interested partner on solutions to overcrowding."

Chief of Staff Dwayne Clark will be in charge of Metro Corrections while Bolton is on leave, according to Dotson.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.