UPDATE | Suspect shot and killed in Russell neighborhood robbery identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have identified three of the four suspects officials say were involved in a deadly shooting that happened Friday night in the Russell neighborhood.

The coroner's office has identified the fourth suspect as 20-year-old Milik Lewis, who police say was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

MetroSafe says the shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Jefferson Street.

According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, the victim in the shooting was taken to University Hospital with several gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

Police have identified the other three suspects as 26-year-old Marlon Carpenter, 30-year-old Shalita Harris and 22-year-old Lyndia Yarnell.

Officials say the suspects came to the victim's residence to rob him and were armed with handguns and a rifle.

Investigators say gunfire was exchanged between the suspects and the victim. According to police, the suspects shot the victim. Authorities say the victim returned fire and hit two of the suspects.

Carpenter and Harris fled the scene, according to authorities. Officials say Carpenter later went to University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. He is expected to survive, according to police.

Neighbors living in the area said they did not want to talk, or go on camera, afraid that they, too, could be shot in retaliation.

"If it's hurting us this bad, then I know a solution is coming soon," Mitchell said. "Because the simple fact is if you're upset about something, you're sick and tired of being sick and tired, then you will stand up and do the right thing."

Yarnell is charged with complicity to murder and robbery. Police have not given details regarding charges being brought against Harris and Carpenter.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

