24-year-old man shot outside home in Hurstbourne identified - WDRB 41 Louisville News

24-year-old man shot outside home in Hurstbourne identified

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a 24-year-old man has died after he was shot Friday night in the driveway of a home in Hurstbourne.

LMPD said it happened just after 6 p.m. at the 8500 block of Cheltenham Circle near Shelbyville Road and Lyndon Lane.

The coroner's office has identified the man as 24-year-old Nathan Conrad.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says officers arrived at the scene and found Conrad lying in the driveway with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect in the case, a 59-year-old man, has not been charged at this time. Officials say the case is being examined by the Commonwealth Attorney's Office for review and recommendation on charges.

LMPD would not say what connection the man had with the house, but they said it was not a random situation, adding that neighbors shouldn't be concerned.

The case remains under investigation by LMPD's Homicide Unit.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.