All Louisville first responders learning SWAT techniques in order to be prepared for anything

The University of Louisville baseball team lost to TCU 4-3 Thursday night to end its College World Series run. But in another sense, the Cardinals pulled the biggest upset of the night.

The frustration over the cost of EMS runs and the use of naloxone.

City councilman in Ohio asks if it's possible to stop responding to overdoses

Her attorney says she had enough money to make bond, and wouldn't be housed in the jail, but was strip searched anyway.

California's AG bans state-funded travel to 4 states -- including Kentucky -- over laws he says are anti-LGBT

The University of Louisville baseball team lost its coach in the eighth inning, and the game 4-3 to TCU, to depart from this season's College World Series.

Police say he's sustained several facial fractures and is suffering from a brain bleed.

Two arrested after Owensboro man discovered in pool of blood at his own home

A 17-year-old is dead after police say he drowned in a pond in Radcliff Thursday evening.

Authorities have identified three Louisville residents who died in a head-on collision Friday with a tractor-trailer rig in Sandusky County, Ohio.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mass shootings have become increasing more common across the United States, putting not only law enforcement but first responders in the crosshairs.

So Louisville Metro SWAT, Fire and EMS adopted a fairly new strategy called the Rescue Taskforce or RTF.

"Throughout recent events in history worldwide, there's been a need for an aggressive move to get in and start treating (victims) in a more quicker fashion," said Jason Meiman, Battalion Chief for the Louisville Fire Department.

SWAT Lieutenant Brent Routzahn trains firefighters and medics alongside his team, teaching them their tactics and techniques.

"In the past, we have cleared buildings and kept clearing, and you go by 20 minutes ... people have bled out that could have been saved," Routzahn said. "They need to learn how when we move. They need to learn our verbiage."

"It's very challenging for our firefighters because it's out of the norm for us," Meiman said. "We're not used to going into shooting incidents. We're not used to following the SWAT team."

They move in sync with SWAT members, which include three trauma surgeons and four paramedics.

"They go everywhere with us," Routzahn said. "They're actually up front with us. So if one of us go down or get hurt, and they need to defend us, they know how to operate the weapons, They know how to make them safe."

And while Meiman said his firefighters don't do weapons training, he admits it could come to that one day.

"We aren't currently nor are we looking for any training on how to use any type of weaponry," he said. "That may come later on down the road."

It's a very real possibility, given recent events.

"It does put us at risk, but time is of the essence when you're dealing with people's lives," Meiman said.

Routzahn said in the event of a mass-casualty event, SWAT would activate the RTF. Once the team neutralizes the situation, the task force would immediately move in to treat patients.

