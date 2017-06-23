Louisville health department warning those who attended southern - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville health department warning those who attended southern Kentucky camp of exposure to bats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness is looking for Louisville metro residents who may have rabies.

Several dozen Jefferson County residents who attended Camp Blanton in Harlan County, Kentucky, earlier this month may have been exposed to bats.

It's not yet known whether the bats had rabies, but the department wants to talk to the families to determine risk.

Jefferson County residents are asked to call LMPHW staff at 502-574-8200. Those outside Jefferson County should call their local health department.

