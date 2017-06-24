Disneyland devotee visits park for 2,000 days in a row

President Donald Trump has traveled to the Midwest for a raucous rally with his loyal supporters _ the kind of event he relished before winning the White House

In Iowa, the president channels his inner candidate Trump

Cindy, now a tropical depression, weakens as it heads inland as heavy rains continue

U.S. Capitol Police are arresting dozens of people who are protesting cuts to Medicaid in the Senate Republicans' health care bill

The Latest: Arrests at Capitol of health bill protesters

Senate Republicans have launched their plan for peeling back former President Barack Obama's health care law

Senate GOP unveils 'Obamacare' overhaul, but not all aboard

President Donald Trump wants to add solar panels to his long-promised southern border wall _ a plan he said would help pay for the wall's construction.

Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president

At Glastonbury, Depp asks about assassinating the president

Lionel Richie is welcoming full diva behavior from Mariah Carey when they kick off their "All the Hits" tour later this month

Lionel Richie: Tour with Mariah Carey will be 'camp city'

Now that the Senate has written its health care bill, the next challenge for Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is getting his party to vote for it

Friends and family say a pregnant woman fatally shot this week by Seattle police loved to sing and dance and adored her children.

A Pakistani official says the death toll from twin blasts in the northwestern town of Parachinar climbed to 40 overnight, bringing the overall death toll from three separate attacks to 56.

Yemen's internationally-recognized government has created a committee to investigate allegations of human rights violations, days after reports U.S. military interrogators worked with forces from the UAE accused of torturing detainees in Yemen.

Yemen to probe alleged interrogation abuses by UAE, US

Saudi security forces say a suicide bomber blew himself up near the Grand Mosque at Mecca as police disrupted a plot to target the holiest site in Islam just as the fasting month of Ramadan ends.

Suicide bomber blows himself up as Saudis foil Mecca plot

The Netherlands' foreign ministry says that two Dutch journalists who were kidnapped earlier this week by leftist rebels in Colombia have been released unharmed.

County government in southwestern China says around 100 people from 40 homes feared buried in landslide.

A total of five Republican senators are now opposing the Senate GOP health care bill, yet they remain open to changes in measure.

The residents of roughly 800 apartments are in have been evacuated from their London apartment buildings due fire- safety concerns.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- If Disneyland is "The Happiest Place on Earth," Jeff Reitz may be its happiest citizen.

As of Thursday, Reitz had visited the park for 2,000 days in a row -- every day for 5 1/2 years.

The Huntington Beach man tells the Orange County Register he began visiting with his ex-girlfriend in 2012 when both were jobless and wanted to keep up their spirits.

Even after he got a job and the couple broke up, Reitz kept going.

He has met celebrities and made friends with park cast members. He has visited every restaurant.

His favorite ride is the Matterhorn Bobsleds, which he rode as a kid.

Reitz isn't sure when his visiting streak will end, but not until next January for sure. That's when his current annual pass expires.

