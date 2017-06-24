Judge Mathis stops in Louisville to talk respect at 'I am Ali' f - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Judge Mathis stops in Louisville to talk respect at 'I am Ali' festival

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Renowned television personality Judge Greg Mathis spent Saturday in Louisville talking about respect and making a difference.

“We need to earn our respect and the respect is not going to come from the barrel of a gun. We have to lay down our guns and pick up our books,” Judge Mathis said to an auditorium full of people at the Muhammad Ali Museum.

It was a strong, clear message to the Louisville Community. The popular television judge was once involved with gangs, dropped out of school, and spent time behind bars before turning his life around. He came to town as part of the “I am Ali” festival, where he spoke about respect and conviction -- something the Champ had conquered not just as an athlete, but as a humanitarian.

“Who was Muhammad Ali? Well he was one of the greatest human beings to come through. He was a man of faith, a man of conviction, a man of respect,” Judge Mathis said.

That message even resonated with some of the youngest in the crowd to be their own version of Ali.

“Every morning I say I want to be the best me I can be and now I just want to be better than that. Be better every single day,” Caden Gunn said.

The week Muhammad Ali died Louisville did not see a single killing. It's an example of what could be.

But at a time when Louisville has seen some of its most violent and darkest days, Judge Mathis says it's time for a change.

“If you want respect you got to earn it. And the first way for earning respect is caring for your family, not killing your family and community,” he said.

He added it also starts with learning to respect yourself.

“You have to pursue empowerment of yourself. Incremental success as I like to call it sometimes. You're right sometimes it is hard, but if you'll get a little bit of success at a time, that encourages you,” Judge Mathis said.

“It doesn't matter where you come from. But you can succeed any time, any place,  anywhere,” Gunn said at the end of the event.

Judge Mathis’ speech on Respect was part of the fourth week of the “I am Ali” festival. Festival events go until July 1.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.