Evander Holyfield's Real Deal Championship Boxing Series debuts at Freedom Hall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All eyes were on the ring Saturday as boxing's brightest stars and hopefuls took to the ring in Louisville.

Evander Holyfield's Real Deal Championship Boxing Series was at Freedom Hall for what the boxer calls a "Tribute to Ali."

Saturday's tournament was the inaugural event of the series, as part of the 'I am Ali' festival.

A professional boxing event hasn't been held at Freedom Hall for 13 years.

It was a night for local talent to show what they're made of. 

"As well as making a pro debut as a local favorite right out of Louisville, and making his pro debut here just like Muhammad Ali did, and Carlos Dixon, so you're getting everything from the four rounders all the way up to the title fights," said Real Deal Sports and Entertainment CEO Sal Musumeci.

