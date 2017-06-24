Dozens of Louisville kids surprised with new beds as part of "Ho - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Dozens of Louisville kids surprised with new beds as part of "Hope to Dream" event

Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of children in Louisville will be sleeping soundly Saturday on brand new beds.

50 Louisville children that didn't have their own bed were surprised with new ones, thanks to a partnership with Ashley HomeStore and the Louisville Bats called "Hope to Dream."

Each child went through an application process, and the children selected got their own mattress set, pillow, sheets and comforter.

"To be able to give back is huge and seeing their faces when they find out they are getting their own bed to sleep on is such a rewarding feeling - we love it," said event organizer Casey Slagle.

In addition to the new beds, the kids were treated to breakfast and a tour of the stadium, including the field and home plate.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

