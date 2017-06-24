Benefit poker run held to benefit daughter of motorcyclist kille - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Benefit poker run held to benefit daughter of motorcyclist killed in crash

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of bikers spent their Saturday enjoying the weather while remembering a loved one killed in a crash last month.

Friends and family took part in a poker run at CC Power Sports in Shepherdsville to remember 32-year-old Aaron Jennette.

Jennette was killed on his motorcycle when he was driving on Running Creek Drive and was hit from behind.

His passenger was taken to the hospital.

During the ride, there was live music, an auction, and plenty of food for the bikers.

"The outpouring of love and support from his friends, family, the community, people I work with, people his friends work with has been really heartfelt and we really appreciate it," Brian Jennette, Aaron's brother, said. 

The money raised will go to benefit Jennette's 11-year-old daughter and her college fund.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.