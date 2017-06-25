Louisville Metro Corrections officer shot at home in Clarksville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Metro Corrections officer shot at home in Clarksville

Posted:

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Corrections officer was shot at his home in Clarksville during an attempted break in. 

Police at the scene tell WDRB a suspect shot the officer in the arm after a scuffle in the kitchen.

It happened Saturday around 10:45 p.m. on East Carter Avenue.

Authorities have arrested the suspect.

Officials have not released the names of the suspect or the victim.

Investigators say the officer was taken to U of L Hospital and that his condition is stable.

