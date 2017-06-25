Pakistan oil tanker truck explosion kills at least 135

Dr. Gregory Postel thought he would practice medicine his whole career. Instead, he's been thrust into one leadership role after another over 23 years at the University of Louisville.

Dr. Gregory Postel thought he would practice medicine his whole career. Instead, he's been thrust into one leadership role after another over 23 years at the University of Louisville.

SUNDAY EDITION | A career ‘fixer,’ Greg Postel takes on biggest job yet at University of Louisville

SUNDAY EDITION | A career ‘fixer,’ Greg Postel takes on biggest job yet at University of Louisville

A couple in Pleasure Ridge Park celebrates 65 years of marriage. WDRB learns about their love story and the secret to a long and happy marriage.

A couple in Pleasure Ridge Park celebrates 65 years of marriage. WDRB learns about their love story and the secret to a long and happy marriage.

Supervisors at MetroSafe tell WDRB a call came in at 6:46 a.m. Saturday.

Supervisors at MetroSafe tell WDRB a call came in at 6:46 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities have identified three Louisville residents who died in a head-on collision Friday with a tractor-trailer rig in Sandusky County, Ohio.

Authorities have identified three Louisville residents who died in a head-on collision Friday with a tractor-trailer rig in Sandusky County, Ohio.

MetroSafe said it happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Jefferson Street.

MetroSafe said it happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Jefferson Street.

Officials have not released the names of the suspect or the victim.

Officials have not released the names of the suspect or the victim.

After pledging to sniff out the community's problems, with a little help from her best friend, Brynneth Pawltro won the election a few months back.

After pledging to sniff out the community's problems, with a little help from her best friend, Brynneth Pawltro won the election a few months back.

Karachi, Pakistan (CNN) -- A devastating accident involving an exploding oil tanker has left at least 135 people dead in eastern Pakistan, the country's Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority said.

Smoke billowed from the truck that fell off the road Sunday when the driver lost control in the city of Bahawalpur, police official Mohammad Akhtar told CNN.

The explosion came as villagers began to gather around the truck in an attempt to collect oil in containers, Akhtar said.

The blast has left at least 130 people injured. A state of emergency has been declared in the city, Punjab provincial government spokesman Salman Sufi said.

Bahawalpur's Victoria Hospital said it was treating 40 of the injured, all of whom have suffered 70% burns.

Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan's military, said a total of 51 people with serious burns and in critical condition have been transported by army helicopters to the city of Multan.

It added that the road had been reopened and that traffic had started to flow again.

Shortly after the accident, Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif "expressed deep grief over the heavy loss of life."

"The Prime Minister has directed provincial government to provide full medical assistance to the injured with burns," a statement from his office said. "The Prime Minister has expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls."

Chief Minister of Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said an inquiry would be held into the incident.

Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, tweeted that the blaze was "a national tragedy of epic proportions."

The politician and former cricketer said he had asked local leadership to assess what assistance could be provided to the injured and victims' families.

The US Embassy in Islamabad tweeted its condolences. "We are so saddened to hear of the terrible oil tanker accident in #Bahawalpur," it said. "Our deep condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims."

Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.