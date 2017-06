LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville basketball player and current NBS star Montrezl Harrell will hit the court once again in the Derby City.

Harrell will play in this year's Dirt Bowl.

The Dirt Bowl will happen Sunday at Shawnee Park, which is located at 4501 West Broadway. The game has a scheduled start time of 6:45 p.m.

Harrell currently plays for the Houston Rockets.

