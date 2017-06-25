Benefit held for Louisville paramedic's 19-month-old son as they - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Benefit held for Louisville paramedic's 19-month-old son as they prepare for his 13th surgery

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – A Louisville toddler, just 19 months old, is about to have his 13th surgery.

Allison Schweitzer is a paramedic with Louisville Metro EMS and has been on medical leave for seven months to watch after her 19-month-old son Oakley.

Oakley has Med 12 Associated Syndrome and is one of only three people in the world to have the condition.

Allison and her partner have spent the last few months at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital after Oakley suffered a brain aneurysm in February.

“He’s had to have two emergency brain surgeries since then and ended up with an infection in his brain. He’s had to get a shunt. It’s pretty visible,” Schweitzer said.

On Sunday, friends held a LuLaRoe clothing sale at the U of L Shelby Campus with 100 percent of the proceeds going towards the family’s medical bills.  It’s a rare moment outside hospital walls.

Family friends who also had a child in the NICU the same time as Oakley put on the sale to raise the money.

Well-wishes have been coming in from not just locally but around the world.

“We have people from other countries that have contacted us just over the last few days telling us they are praying for us and thinking about us and that is just amazing,” Schweitzer said.

The prognosis for the little boy is still undetermined, but his parents say he never stops fighting and is the definition of inspiration.

“He is just all smiles. He just lights up a room and everyone just loves being around him,” Schweitzer said. “We don’t really know our future. There is no real guidelines. There is no book to say ‘ohh, well, we can expect at this age that he is going to have these problems …’  We don’t have that. It’s just kind of a day-to-day thing with him.”

Oakley’s next brain surgery is July 5.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with medical costs.

