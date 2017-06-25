Scholarship created in memory of Louisville 7-year-old shot by - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Scholarship created in memory of Louisville 7-year-old shot by stray bullet

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A scholarship has been created in memory of the 7-year-old Louisville boy killed by a stray bullet. 

The scholarship in Dequante Hobbs' name will be for underprivileged children. 

It will be awarded in different cities, not just Louisville. 

Hobbs was killed last month when he was shot through a window while sitting at his kitchen table. 

No one has been arrested in this case. 

If you have any information, call police.

Related stories: 

Louisville 7-year-old shot and killed by stray bullet to be honored at rally hundreds of miles away

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.