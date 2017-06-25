Vigil held to honor 17-year-old North Hardin High School student - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Vigil held to honor 17-year-old North Hardin High School student after swimming accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- North Hardin High School remembered one of their own Sunday after a tragic swimming accident. 

The high school held a vigil in honor of 17-year-old Elijah Thornton.

Thornton's body was pulled from a pond in Radcliff on Thursday, two hours after rescue began searching. 

Police say he was swimming with a group of people in heavy rain when he went under and never resurfaced.

"To know that this many people came out here and supported me and my family and my brother and his name and honor. It really is a great feeling. It's an indescribable feeling that you feel and it's just heartwarming," Thornton's brother, Damon Mansfield, said.

Thornton would have been a senior this upcoming school year. 

North Hardin administrators are discussing having guidance counselors on hand for students once they return to class in August.

