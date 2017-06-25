Music lovers gather for Louisville Music Collector's Convention - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Music lovers gather for Louisville Music Collector's Convention

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a music lover's dream.

Hundreds came out to the Louisville Music Collector's Convention this weekend. 

Thousands of recycled, out-of-print, and hard-to-find phonograph records, CDs, DVDs, and tapes were on sale.

The convention was a music show, as well as a place to sell the collectibles.

Collectors say a lot of what makes the music so special is the nostalgia it brings.

"They're trying to re-create something out of the past ... get back to their childhood or very good moments in their life," Leroy Purcey said.

The music convention will be back in Louisville on Sept. 10 and Dec. 3.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.