Hundreds of kids fighting cancer treated to party before heading off to camp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Giving kids who are fighting cancer a chance to just be kids again. 

Nearly a hundred kids who have cancer, or are in remission, were treated to a party Sunday before they headed off to Camp Quality in Indiana.

Every child was also given a free cape before getting on the bus to go to camp.

The kids will spend a week having fun and participating in different camp activities.

"It's so important for the kids because ya know they're in the hospital and getting treatment and this is just an opportunity for them to be kids again," said Stephanie Smith with Kosair Charities. 

All the kids had medical check-ups as part of the camp send off.

This event has been going on for 28 years now. 

