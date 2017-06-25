Volunteers help clean Clifton neighborhood as part of Clean Worl - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Volunteers help clean Clifton neighborhood as part of Clean World Movement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clifton neighborhood was looking a bit more spiffy Sunday thanks to the We Love You Foundation. 

About 20 volunteers spent the morning cleaning up the area, which also included Bingham Park.

It's all part of the Clean World Movement. 

Worldwide, more than 50 countries and 150,000 volunteers are participating in the cleanup efforts.

Organizers say volunteering has many benefits.

"We actually can feel joy when we volunteer even just for a little bit. Even if it's just cleaning for a block or two. We feel happier and others feel happier too so we're not just affecting ourselves, but we're spreading love, happiness and peace," Azadeh Tajadod said.

The We Love You foundation holds a cleanup event like this every year around the same time.

