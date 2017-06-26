One move can help improve your back, core and more

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - All it takes is one move to increase your core strength, balance, and flexibility!

Carlos Rivas from Proformance at 2041 River Road shows us what it takes.

Begin by doing a forward fold from a standing position. Next, walk your hands to a push up position. Then bring your right foot forward, next to your hands. Lift your right arm, twisting to the right, holding for two seconds. Repeat with your left arm. Then, inch your feet towards hands and come up one vertebrae at a time, using your core.

About Carlos Rivas:

Carlos is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FitCorp, a highly individualized worksite wellness company, Director of Fitness and High Performance Coaching for FitCorp. He holds bachelor's degrees in exercise science and sports medicine, and a master's degree in exercise physiology. He is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, National Strength and Conditioning Certified Personal Trainer, American College of Sports Medicine Certified Personal Trainer, former director of one of the nation's top 10 personal training programs, conditioning instructor for the University of Louisville Exercise Science Program, and has more than 15,000 hours of personal training experience.

Carlos can be reached by e-mail: carlosfitpro@gmail.com or 502-741-9428 to schedule your highly individualized training session.

