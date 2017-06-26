Work on Sherman Minton Bridge could cause delays - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Work on Sherman Minton Bridge could cause delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Department of Transportation says drivers can expect delays this week near the Sherman Minton Bridge.

Starting Monday, crews will begin reinforcing beams with steel. Several cracks were found during a recent inspection.

The work will cause some lane closures throughout the rest of the summer.

Crews will not be working during high-traffic periods.

