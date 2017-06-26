Philando Castile family reaches $3M settlement in death

U.S. Capitol Police are arresting dozens of people who are protesting cuts to Medicaid in the Senate Republicans' health care bill

U.S. Capitol Police are arresting dozens of people who are protesting cuts to Medicaid in the Senate Republicans' health care bill

The Latest: Arrests at Capitol of health bill protesters

The Latest: Arrests at Capitol of health bill protesters

Senate Republicans have launched their plan for peeling back former President Barack Obama's health care law

Senate Republicans have launched their plan for peeling back former President Barack Obama's health care law

Senate GOP unveils 'Obamacare' overhaul, but not all aboard

Senate GOP unveils 'Obamacare' overhaul, but not all aboard

President Donald Trump wants to add solar panels to his long-promised southern border wall _ a plan he said would help pay for the wall's construction.

President Donald Trump wants to add solar panels to his long-promised southern border wall _ a plan he said would help pay for the wall's construction.

Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president

Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president

At Glastonbury, Depp asks about assassinating the president

At Glastonbury, Depp asks about assassinating the president

Lionel Richie is welcoming full diva behavior from Mariah Carey when they kick off their "All the Hits" tour later this month

Lionel Richie is welcoming full diva behavior from Mariah Carey when they kick off their "All the Hits" tour later this month

Lionel Richie: Tour with Mariah Carey will be 'camp city'

Lionel Richie: Tour with Mariah Carey will be 'camp city'

Now that the Senate has written its health care bill, the next challenge for Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is getting his party to vote for it

Now that the Senate has written its health care bill, the next challenge for Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is getting his party to vote for it

The Trump administration is set to authorize the $2 billion sale of unarmed surveillance drones to India

The Trump administration is set to authorize the $2 billion sale of unarmed surveillance drones to India

Officials: Crowd catches teenage girl falling from gondola ride at upstate New York amusement park; no serious injuries reported

Officials: Crowd catches teenage girl falling from gondola ride at upstate New York amusement park; no serious injuries reported

Man catches teen falling from park ride: 'It's OK to let go'

Man catches teen falling from park ride: 'It's OK to let go'

It's back to Switzerland for Cyprus peace talks.

It's back to Switzerland for Cyprus peace talks.

Koch brothers and chief lieutenants warn of a rapidly shrinking window to push agenda through Congress.

Koch brothers and chief lieutenants warn of a rapidly shrinking window to push agenda through Congress.

Before taking their long summer break, the Supreme Court justices are poised to act on the Trump administration's travel ban and a separation of church and state dispute involving a Missouri church playground.

Before taking their long summer break, the Supreme Court justices are poised to act on the Trump administration's travel ban and a separation of church and state dispute involving a Missouri church playground.

The Supreme Court is taking on a new clash between gay rights and religion in a case about a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

The Supreme Court is taking on a new clash between gay rights and religion in a case about a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

Supreme Court takes on new clash of gay rights, religion

Supreme Court takes on new clash of gay rights, religion

President Donald Trump says investigators have "zero 'tapes'" that might show his associates colluded with Moscow to try to influence the 2016 election.

President Donald Trump says investigators have "zero 'tapes'" that might show his associates colluded with Moscow to try to influence the 2016 election.

Westbrook set to learn if his historic season was an MVP one

Westbrook set to learn if his historic season was an MVP one

The World's Ugliest Dog Contest is celebrating man's best friend's perfect imperfections in California Friday.

The World's Ugliest Dog Contest is celebrating man's best friend's perfect imperfections in California Friday.

A handwritten musical composition by Al Capone are among the items up for bid Saturday in the "Gangsters, Outlaws and Lawmen" auction in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

A handwritten musical composition by Al Capone are among the items up for bid Saturday in the "Gangsters, Outlaws and Lawmen" auction in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The mother of Philando Castile, a black motorist who was killed by a Minnesota police officer last year, has reached a nearly $3 million settlement in his death.

The settlement was announced Monday by attorneys for Valerie Castile and the city of St. Anthony.

The settlement avoids the drawn-out process of a federal wrongful death lawsuit stemming from Philando Castile's death. The 32-year-old elementary school cafeteria worker was killed by St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez during a July 6 traffic stop after Castile said he was armed. Castile had a permit for his gun.

The shooting gained widespread attention after Castile's girlfriend livestreamed its aftermath on Facebook.

Yanez, who is Latino, was acquitted of manslaughter and other charges this month.

The settlement will be covered by the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust. It requires state court approval.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.