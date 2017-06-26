KSU wins grant to promote science, math education - WDRB 41 Louisville News

KSU wins grant to promote science, math education

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -- Kentucky State University has been awarded a grant to work with high schools on science, technology, engineering and math education.

The university says the grant totals $147,469 over three years and comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

KSU says it will use the grant to offer short lectures and hands-on demonstrations to participating high school students.

It says the goal is to deepen their understanding of science, technology, engineering and math, with an eye toward such endeavors as agriculture and aquaculture.

So far, the university says it's committed to work with seven high schools.

Those schools are Western Hills High School in Frankfort, Boyd County High School, Trinity High School in Louisville, Mason County High School, Clay County High School, Harrison County High School and Carroll County High School.

