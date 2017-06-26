Elizabethtown Police chief retiring, replacement named - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Elizabethtown Police chief retiring, replacement named

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Police Chief Tracy Schiller is retiring. 

Mayor Edna Berger says Chief Schiller notified the city that he will step down September 1, 2017, after six years on the job. 

Schiller has been in law enforcement since 1978 with position in police departments including Shelbyville and Louisville Metro.  In a release, Berger credits Chief Schiller with helping build the public trust and providing safety for the residents and visitors of Elizabethtown. 

Major Jamie Land will succeed Schiller as Chief.  Land is currently the Deputy Chief of Patrol/Operations for the Elizabethtown Police Department.  He has worked for the city for 19-years with jobs from patrol officer to detective.  Major Land is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy and has attended the University of Louisville’s Southern Police Institute. 

