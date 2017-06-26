Supreme Court reinstates Trump travel ban - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Supreme Court reinstates Trump travel ban

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.

The action Monday is a victory for President Donald Trump in the biggest legal controversy of his young presidency.

Trump said last week that the ban would take effect 72 hours being cleared by courts.

The justices will hear arguments in the case in the fall.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, Trump's first Supreme Court nominee, could play a pivotal role in the travel ban cases.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

