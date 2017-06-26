Two women in court after fatal home invasion in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two women charged in a robbery that turned fatal in the Russell neighborhood last Friday pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

A total of three people were arrested in connection with the homicide. A fourth suspect was killed, along with the victim.

Two women -- 30-year-old Shalita Harris and 22-year-old Lyndia Yarnell -- were arrested over the weekend. Police say the women admitted to planning an armed robbery at a duplex near 24th and Jefferson Streets on June 23.

Police said Harris, Yarnell and two other people -- Milik Lewis and Marlon Carpenter -- were armed with handguns and a rifle when they forced their way into his home to rob 39-year-old Charles Cavanaugh.

Arrest reports say Harris and Yarnell admitted to being involved in planning the armed robbery.

Police say the suspects exchanged gunfire with Cavanaugh. He was shot during the gunfight and died at the University Hospital but police say he managed to shoot two of his attackers: Milik Lewis, who died at the scene, and Marlon Carpenter, who later showed up at University Hospital with with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Carpenter was still in the hospital on Monday, but is expected to survive.

Yarnell and Harris are both are facing complicity to murder and robbery charges.

None of the suspects are allowed to talk to each other.

Bond for Harris and Yarnell was set at $200,000.

Previous:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.