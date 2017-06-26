High school friends recreate same photo every five years - WDRB 41 Louisville News

High school friends recreate same photo every five years

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five high school friends from California have been recreating the same photo for 35 years.

The first picture was taken in 1982. The group posed together on a deck at Copco Lake on the California-Oregon state line.

Since then, they've been going on the same vacation and taking the same exact photo every five years.

They make sure to sit in the same order they did back then, and even copy the same pose and facial expressions.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.