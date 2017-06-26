Chef Edward Lee opening second Succotash restaurant in Washingto - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Chef Edward Lee opening second Succotash restaurant in Washington, D.C.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Chef Edward Lee is expanding his empire again. 

A sign announced the opening of a second location of the restaurant Succotash in the Penn Quarter neighborhood of Washington, D.C.  The concept is already a hit in the National Harbor area of Baltimore, Maryland, where the first location opened in 2015. 

Succotash focuses on updates of southern classics with Lee's Korean roots. Among the menu favorites are dishes like shrimp n’grits, fried chicken & waffles, kimchi collard greens, and of course, their version of Succotash.

There is no opening date yet for Succotash, which will be located on F Street in Washington, D.C. 

Lee already owns several successful restaurants in Louisville including 610 Magnolia and Milkwood.  He is also the author of the "Smoke & Pickles" cookbook was a James Beard Finalist for Best Chef Southeast from 2012 to 2015. 

Lee has also made many tv appearances.  He was a contestant on the ninth season of "Top Chef" and has been on "MasterChef" and "The Mind of a Chef." 

